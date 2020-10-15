Mask discussion Prime Minister Marin asked the CEO of THL for a written explanation of the department’s position on the mask recommendation

“CEO Tervahauta is not the person at THL who decides on things like this,” said Mari, referring to Mari’s face mask recommendation at Yle’s A-studio on Wednesday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has this morning asked the Director General of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Markku from Tervahaud a written report on THL’s position on the mask recommendation in the spring.

Marin said on the steps of the Estate House on Thursday that he had asked Tarahaud through his Secretary of State what THL’s position had been in the spring and if it had been different from what the government had been told why.

“I think it’s reasonable to get a clear answer to the question,” Marin said.

“It is quite unreasonable to act in a situation where, as if to suggest that THL has had a different position than what has been presented to the government.”

Marin refers to Tervahauda’s statements in public that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) would not have liked THL to inform citizens about face masks in the spring. The Board has met at the Estate House to negotiate new corona operations.

Marinin the request for clarification is based on a mask debate that has been going on for about a week, which began with Prime Minister Marin’s statement during Parliamentary Question Time.

Marin asked at the time what would have happened if face masks had been recommended in the spring when they were not available. Marin and Tervahauta also discussed the topic late last night on Twitter.

THL’s CEO Tervahauta has told Ilta-Sanomat, among others, that THL would have liked to share more information about the importance and orthodox use of face masks with the public in the spring, but STM did not consider it necessary.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin and THL’s CEO Markku Tervahauta.­

Prime minister Marin was a guest at Yle’s A-studio on Wednesday night, where he said the board decided on a mask recommendation based on expert opinions and assessments.

According to him, the view presented to the board by both STM and THL officials in the spring was that a mask recommendation should not be given.

“CEO Tervahauta is not a person who decides on such things at THL. He has apparently had his own personal dissenting view on this issue. But THL’s position is made up of other people, ”Marin said in A-studio.

Marinin the statement aroused surprise on social media. Coalition MP Sari Sarkomaa opened a discussion on the accuracy of the information.

“Isn’t THL the chief executive’s office, where it is the chief executive who decides the department’s position?” Sarkomaa pondered.

THL’s Tar Grave responded to this with an excerpt from the Health and Welfare Department Act. According to it, THL’s operations are managed by the CEO.

Half after twelve late at night, Marin recounted what his statement meant.

“My understanding is that THL is an expert organization and THL’s view of the mask recommendation has been formed by the relevant experts and officials,” he wrote.

For example, STM’s Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila agreed with Marin on the interpretation.

Tar grave replied to Marini that “the position of the institution is based on the decisions made on the presentation”. According to him, THL’s experts have been available to the Government and ministries to support decision-making, and in this case it has been a matter of expert views and assessments.

An additional addition to the discussion was THL’s official Twitter account, from which it was tweeted at 00.08 that THL did not offer a mask recommendation in the spring.

Parliament voted yesterday Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) in favor of a motion of censure following a motion of censure tabled by the Coalition Party. The motion of censure was justified precisely by the ambiguities surrounding the issuance of the spring mask recommendation.

