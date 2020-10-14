Mask discussion Parliament is voting today on Krista Kiuru’s trust, this is how the Minister responded to the communication mess of masks in A-studio

Kiuru submitted a report on spring mask communications to the government and responded to allegations at Yle’s A-studio on Tuesday.

Parliament the Minister for Family and Basic Services will vote today, Wednesday Krista Kiurun (sd) trust. The vote will take place at around 2 pm at the beginning of the plenary session of Parliament.

It is about the opposition party of the Coalition motion of censure. Coalition MP Mia Laiho presented an indictment of the entire government, and Kiuru in particular, for its actions in dealing with the coronavirus crisis last Friday.

In the background is the so-called mask discussion, ie the guidelines related to the use of face masks by the government and its mask study in the spring.

“There is serious reason to suspect that this investigation has been politically motivated and has sought to mislead Finns,” Laiho said on Friday.

Kiuru is expected to gain the confidence of parliament from the representatives of the governing parties.

Minister The fiber is responded to the allegations including Yle’s A-studio yesterday Tuesday.

According to Kiuru, these are “various everyday issues related to communication situations” between the communicators of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

“I don’t know individual communication situations between individual communicators,” Kiuru said.

According to the Minister, the unanimous communication led by STM was important in exceptional circumstances.

“Right now, we have a problem that there are a lot of votes when these things are communicated.”

Kiuru has given a written report to the government’s Sote Ministerial Group on Tuesday on what STM, various authorities and international bodies have outlined about face masks at various stages.

The report obtained by HS is mainly a timeline compiled by STM’s communications on what various parties instructed and recommended to citizens about face masks in the spring. Among other things, the report states that the government has relied on expert information throughout the corona pandemic.

THL: n director general Markku Tervahauta has told HSthat face masks seemed to be a particular issue in the spring, about which STM did not consider it appropriate to post.

Earlier, he stated in Ilta-Sanomat that in the spring, THL would have liked to share more information with the public about the importance and orthodox use of face masks, but STM did not consider it necessary.

Director of Communications at the Ministry Vivikka Richt said to HS that, in his view, the Ministry would not have prevented THL from communicating.

Mask discussion became relevant again when the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) answered a question from the opposition on the subject at a parliamentary question on Thursday.

“If we look at spring, what would have happened if we had given an extensive mask recommendation without masks available?” Marin said.

This was interpreted to give a real reason why the mask recommendation was not given in the spring. The opposition accused the government of lying. Admittedly, Marin made a similar statement about the inadequacy of masks already in May at the plenary session of Parliament.

Marin and other party colleagues have expressed their support to Kiuru, who is the subject of a motion of censure.

Parliament there is no debate on the Kiuru motion of censure, as the Coalition Party left it as part of the budget debate, not as a separate intermediate issue. The matter will be resolved by a simple vote.

Measuring the support of an individual minister with a motion of censure is rare. The last time this happened was in 2018, when the opposition was measured by the Foreign Minister To Timo Soini (sin) confidence after this abortion speech.