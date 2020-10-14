Mask discussion Chief of Staff Varhila: There was no political guidance in conducting the mask investigation

“The implementation of the face protection study of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has not been accompanied by any political or other guidance and has been carried out in accordance with an order made by the Government,” says Varhila.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health undersecretary Kirsi Varhila defend in his blog post Finnish mask guidelines during a coronavirus pandemic. They have become a political outcry, culminating in a vote of confidence in Parliament today. The opposition coalition is tabled a motion of censure Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd).

“Throughout the spring, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of masks in asymptomatic individuals only when treating a coronary patient. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) had also recommended that priority should be given to ensuring physical distances and good hand and cough hygiene, ”Varhila writes in her blog.

According to Varhila, the view at the time was that the use of masks would only be a secondary means of preventing the spread of infections.

“Decisions were made in different countries about the use of masks. In some countries the use was widely recommended, in others no precise instructions on the use of face masks were given due to the lack of conclusive evidence of effects. Extensive use of face masks has also not been recommended in the past in respiratory epidemics. ”

When the government outlined a hybrid strategy in the first week of May, it was also decided to conduct a study.

“At the same time, the government received an assignment from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health: a study must be made on the scientific evidence of the benefits of using face masks,” Varhila says.

STM published the completed report on May 29th.

“On June 3, the government outlined, based on its overall assessment based on the background information it received, that it would not make a recommendation on the use of face masks in the then epidemic situation,” Varhila says.

“At that time, the number of new cases of corona had been clearly declining for a month and the number of new cases per day generally varied between 10 and 15. The Chancellor of Justice has stated on several occasions that measures to combat the corona epidemic must be proportionate and well justified, also according to the severity of the epidemic situation. ”

Mask recommendation was re-examined in August as the epidemic situation worsened.

“The government re-examined the mask recommendation as a result of the change in the epidemic situation and made 13.8. a decision in principle in which it supported the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare on the use of face masks for citizens, ”says Varhila.

At the end of the article, Varhila states that there has been no political guidance in conducting the study.

“The implementation of the face protection survey of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has not been accompanied by any political or other guidance and has been carried out in accordance with an order made by the Government.”