Emmanuel Grégoire, Anne Hidalgo’s first assistant, explains that he does not understand the “scientific basis”. He also asks for clarification of the rights of smokers in particular.

The Paris city hall is asking the police headquarters to “reverse” its decision to make the wearing of a mask compulsory for cyclists and joggers, said Emmanuel Grégoire, Anne Hidalgo’s first deputy, on Friday August 28 on franceinfo. “We don’t understand the scientific basis”, he explained. From 8 a.m., wearing a mask is mandatory at all times in all the streets of the capital under penalty of a fine of 135 euros, a measure which concerns pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, as well as enthusiasts. jogging or scootering. In addition, Emmanuel Grégoire asks the police headquarters to “clarify” the rules for smokers. “It would seem foolish to me for a citizen to take a fine for this reason”, he stressed.

franceinfo: Did the police headquarters make the right decision by making the wearing of a mask compulsory in Paris?

Emmanuel Grégoire: It’s always difficult to make this type of decision because when you don’t do enough, you say you don’t understand. And when we generalize, we say that it is sometimes disproportionate. This measure at least has the advantage of understanding, of simplicity: the mask is now everywhere and all the time.

But there is already at least one point that has been debated since this announcement, it is the obligation to wear a mask for cyclists. What is your position ?

It is an arbitration of the police headquarters with which we do not agree, because we do not understand the scientific basis. We are opposed to wearing a mask on a bicycle because nothing scientifically proves that it is dangerous and, above all, is very counterproductive. We tell people: take the bike to try to relieve congestion on public transport, and at the same time, we ask them to wear a mask which is particularly uncomfortable during physical effort. So this is a point of discussion on which we entered into a dialogue with the police headquarters, especially as we learned about it at the very last moment.

So you are very clearly asking the Prefect to reverse this decision concerning cyclists?

Absolutely, we ask to reconsider this decision and also to reflect on the issue of jogging, because again, anyone who has jogged in their life knows that it is impossible to do it with a mask.

WHO studies show that it is even dangerous to do intense sports with a mask for a lot of reasons.Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy mayor of Paristo franceinfo

So yes, we want to come back to this specific detail.

Can we smoke in the street in Paris?

This is a very good question because it seems difficult to me to make a general measure to ban smoking. This is a question that we put to the police headquarters. It is not a question of having a debate on tobacco, it is simply a question of settling individual cases which may put a citizen in conflict with a police officer. It would seem foolish to me for a citizen to take a fine for this reason. Simply, it is a point of clarification that must be implemented. I trust the intelligence of the police to apply the rules wisely.