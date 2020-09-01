Wearing a mask will become compulsory in business from Tuesday, September 1. In the case of trades which involve heavy physical effort, garage owners for example, the protocol allows professionals to wear a visor instead of a mask. The space must however be well ventilated and the density of people not to be too high, explains Dorothée. Lachaud, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 19/20.



“On the other hand, for trades in a cold environment, the government is considering strengthening certain rules, because, at minus 18 degrees, the mask degrades faster.”, She adds. From Tuesday, September 1, the rules for benefiting from partial unemployment are tightened, especially for the most vulnerable. To be considered vulnerable, a worker must either have cancer and be under treatment, be immunosuppressed, or be over 65 years of age and obese or diabetic, or be on dialysis or suffer from severe renal failure.

