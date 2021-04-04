In spring 2020, protective masks were in short supply. Spahn’s ministry issued tenders. Walter Kohl took part but, according to his own statements, never saw money for his delivery.

Berlin / Bonn – One of the sons of the late former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl (CDU), Walter Kohl, has loud picture-Information about a business with Corona protective masks. Lawsuit filed with the Bonn Regional Court against Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). It is therefore about 5.5 million euros. The newspaper relies on a spokeswoman for the regional court.

The background to this is a delivery of one million FFP2 protective masks in the spring of last year. At that time the company Kohl Consult GmbH took part in a tender by the ministry and received the order to deliver one million FFP2 masks at a unit price of 4.50 euros. The framework for the business was a so-called open-house process. In doing so, the client concludes a contract with every interested company that offers the goods on a binding basis under previously determined conditions.

Helmut Kohl’s son sues Jens Spahn: Bill for FFP2 masks not paid

Deliveries were made in May 2020. The Ministry has not yet paid the due bill. The Ministry of Health claimed the protective masks were not water-repellent, Kohl said, according to the report. However, Spahn did not order that either. The son of the former chancellor said that picture: “I don’t understand why Jens Spahn and his ministry deliberately break their own contracts. The principle of keeping contracts apparently does not apply to the two of them. “A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said:” We will not comment on the details of ongoing proceedings. “

On the reporting of the picture Following this, Walter Kohl himself spoke on Twitter. Like over 700 other companies, he also took part in the proceedings of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG). “After a successful delivery, the BMG simply did not pay for the ordered goods, contrary to what was agreed in its contract. Not even when six (!) Reports confirmed compliance with the standard. The BMG has simply been acting in breach of contract for months, ”he continues. As PS he added after further explanations: “By the way, my lawsuit is dated July 2020. I find the timing of the current media reports very strange.”

Kohl is not the only plaintiff either: there are a whole series of proceedings and lawsuits against the Federal Republic of Germany that involve mask deliveries and unpaid or only partially paid goods. (dpa / cibo)

