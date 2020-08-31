He advises parents to discuss with their children the difficulties they encounter at work vis-à-vis health standards to show “that schools are not exceptional places”.

The start of the school year is taking place this year under a specific health protocol. Wearing a mask is compulsory for teachers. It will also be from college for the students. But primary and kindergarten students will be exempt for the moment. “The teachers really have an original job to do compared to the previous school years”, estimated Monday, August 31 on franceinfo the psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Serge Tisseron.

“It is important that teachers take the opportunity to encourage children to better identify facial expressions by looking at the eyes of their interlocutor”, defends this specialist in family and new technologies. It is therefore necessary, according to him, of the constraint of the mask “an opportunity” and draw positive from it.

“Take a teacher who is doing his course. We know that many children guide themselves on the movement of the teacher’s lips. Children will no longer see the movement of their teachers’ lips”, continues Serge Tisseron.

Teachers need to be more present through facial expressions, intonations, and move more.Serge Tisseronto franceinfo

Faced with this crisis “dramatic”, the psychiatrist and psychoanalyst judges that “if the children learn to better analyze the emotions of their interlocutor because they will take into account the eyes and the mouth, if the teachers learn to give different lessons, it is a great opportunity”. “A return to school is also an important element in determining the rest of the year, how the children will meet each other, how they will communicate with each other”, emphasizes Serge Tisseron. We will have to, he said, “appeal to their intelligence, empower them, promote them”.

At home, parents should “enhance” their children, adds the psychoanalyst and talk to them about their own difficulties encountered at work to show “that schools are not exceptional places, that they are common spaces”. For the little ones, Serge Tisseron believes that the ideal would be to be able to make this new situation a kind of challenge, “wash your hands as often as the safety instructions require”.

For younger children who do not wear a mask, parents can make it a game, defends the psychoanalyst and psychiatrist in “familiarizing yourself with reading emotions” by putting for example “one hand in front of the lower part of their face” for “have fun trying to guess what you express with your eyes”.