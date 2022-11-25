Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, said in a tweet that the social networking site will launch golden and gray authentication marks with the re-launch of the blue authentication mark service next Friday, after it stopped this week introducing the blue authentication mark.

Musk said in a tweet, “A gold certification mark for companies, gray for governments, and blue for individuals (whether famous or not).”

Musk said that all verified accounts will be manually verified before the flag is activated. “Individuals can get a small secondary logo to show that they belong to an organization if it is verified by that organization,” he added in another tweet, noting that he would provide a more detailed explanation next week.

The company has temporarily suspended the recently announced $8 blue tick verification service due to the prevalence of fake accounts, and said the blue tick verification service will relaunch on November 29.

Previously, the blue tick was only awarded to verified accounts of politicians, celebrities, journalists and other public figures.