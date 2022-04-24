The event that manages to gather the largest number of people this spring and summer will not be a concert from Rosalía’s tour or a macro music festival. In Spain, as a matter of tradition, the largest festive concentrations in the open air are the pilgrimages, especially the large ones such as that of the Virgen de la Cabeza in Andújar (Jaén).

After two years without being able to do so, what is considered to be the oldest pilgrimage in Spain, which usually attracts hundreds of thousands of people, was held this last weekend in April. In 2017 there were 600,000 people according to official data, surely exaggerated upwards. In this very flamenco pilgrimage and with so much noise, the mask has appeared but has also given way to the carnation in the hair. The pre-election atmosphere is perhaps the one that brought the president of the Junta de Andalucía, the popular Juan Manuel Moreno, who attended the mass and a long section of the very massive procession of the Virgin.

Jorge Espínola Sánchez is 40 years old and comes from Torrecardela (Granada). He came for the first time, he says, “in the car pushed” by his mother: “I have never missed it”. That is the profile of many of the pilgrims to this pilgrimage. Espínola remembers that his family had a restaurant and that the last weekend of April was closed to be in the pilgrimage. This year, the rain and cold announced throughout the week have made it less massive than in other editions.

Sunday dawned cold but splendid and that served to recover many families so that, without reaching numbers from other years, a figure greater than 100,000 people may have been reached. A pilgrimage that the mayor of Andújar, Pedro Luis Rodríguez, described as “exceptional, eager to have it and without incident”. The latter is confirmed by the 112 Emergency Service, which, just in case, had prepared a covid circuit in its field hospital and through which no one passed.

The festival in Andújar lasted all last week and concluded with the pilgrimage from Saturday to Monday. The event is an appointment that each one chooses to be with religiosity, with the party or with their sentimental and family memory. It involves the displacement of thousands of people from the town to Cerro del Cabezo, where the sanctuary is located. 32 kilometers by car and around 20 through roads and trails through the Sierra de Andújar that many travel on horseback, mule or carts.

For Javier, 17 years old, the pilgrimage has a high religious degree. He walks behind the procession of the Virgin and at a certain moment he moves away from the flood of crying people. “It’s very exciting, for me there is no greater illusion than being here,” he says. Devotion and memories bring Juan Diego to the Shrine, who walks with his sister. “Our grandparents brought us here and coming here has always been a tradition,” he says while his sister next to him gets emotional, explaining that she remembers those who brought them for so many years “and they are no longer here.”

From there, the party, eating and drinking is something transversal. There is no lack of sevillanas, beers and food, lots of food. All this, surrounded by the beauty of a place like the Sierra de Andújar which, these days and thanks to the rains that have pushed many back, offers a spectacular color, a word with which José Antonio Fernández Sánchez, from 41 years old and arrived from Motril, he describes his first experience this year in the pilgrimage, in a mass that takes you almost without walking: “This is spectacular. It’s amazing but, above all, exciting.”

Bringing together one, two or three hundred thousand people requires a phenomenal mobilization of security, health and maintenance personnel. This weekend, the pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza has brought together around 700 people in charge of the care and safety of the pilgrims, among whom are 230 agents of the Civil Guard, 80 of the National Police, 50 agents of Local Police, 200 people from the Emergency Service 112, 10 firefighters, more than 30 Civil Protection volunteers, and another thirty maintenance and cleaning people from the town hall, plus a veterinary service to attend to the horses. The health device includes a field hospital, five mobile ICUs, a helicopter, a dozen defibrillators, etc. This year, in addition, the hospital included a covid circuit for possible infected.