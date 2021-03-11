After the mask affair, CDU general secretary Ziemiak and boss Laschet are furious. A member of the Union calls for a reform of the law on parliament.

Update from March 11th, 8:10 am: CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak sees the mask affair as a major damage to the image of his party. “The events have shaken our party, our members are just as angry as Armin Laschet and I,” said Ziemiak Rheinische Post. “It is about the misconduct of individual people.” He refuses to “take the many committed and sincere into kin”.

Ziemiak emphasized that hundreds of thousands of people volunteer in the CDU and that there are thousands of elected officials. “These individual cases hit us all, make us angry and embarrassed.” The CDU politician did not want to draw a comparison to the party donation affair: “The party donation affair in the 1990s was a completely different issue and at that time it was not about individual cases. Nevertheless, the image damage is great these days. “

The deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Carsten Linnemann, called for a reform of the law on parliament because of the mask scandal. “It must be ruled out that you get money for activities that have to do with the parliamentary mandate,” said Linnemann image. These included lobby fees, but also fees for speeches or newspaper articles. “The taxpayer pays for politics and nobody else, otherwise you become dependent. Violations must be clearly sanctioned in the law, ”demanded Linnemann.

Mask affair: “Misconduct by individuals must not cast a whole parliamentary group in a bad light”

First report from March 10th: Berlin – The top of the Union faction is under pressure because of the mask affair *. “As members of the German Bundestag, we see ourselves as having a special responsibility for the common good. This is especially true in a crisis like the current corona pandemic. The misconduct of individuals must not put an entire parliamentary group in a bad light, ”write parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU *) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt in an email to the parliamentarians of the Union on Wednesday. In this letter, MEPs are asked to make a statement by Friday. They are supposed to confirm that they have not gained any benefits in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the statement of the members of parliament, it should therefore be stated, among other things, that they have not achieved any financial advantages in connection with the fight against the corona pandemic. Both directly through the sale of medical products and indirectly through, for example, arranging contacts. Should someone not be able to make this declaration, one should contact the parliamentary managing directors Michael Grosse-Brömer (CDU) and Stephan Müller (CSU *).

Mask affair: Members of the Bundestag make a profit with corona protective masks

This explanation is a consequence of the so-called mask affair. The MPs Georg Nüßlein (previously CSU) and Nikolas Löbel (previously CDU) are said to have made a profit with protective masks. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating Nüßlein because of the initial suspicion of corruption. Löbel, on the other hand, had admitted that his company had received commissions of around 250,000 euros for brokering purchase contracts for protective masks. He is now being checked to see whether an investigation will also be initiated. Both politicians have left their parties and Löbel has also stepped down from the Bundestag. Nüßlein announced that he would no longer run for the Bundestag in the fall, and he intends to keep his mandate until then.

Gitta Connemann: Can’t “put your hand in the fire” for anyone

The deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Gitta Connemann, assumes “individual cases”. On Wednesday, she said in the “Morgenecho” on WDR 5 that there was no evidence that there were further cases in the mask affair. Nevertheless, she chooses clear words: “I will not be able to put my hand in the fire for any of the colleagues in the German Bundestag * – regardless of which parliamentary group they belong to, because in the end I don’t know who did what and how.” Conemann also finds it frightening that colleagues wanted to make a profit out of the crisis. “As a matter of principle, a member of parliament should not make any profit from his activities,” said the leader of the Union parliamentary group.(Dana Popp / dpa)

* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA