I.n the Union’s mask affair, the former Bavarian Justice Minister Alfred Sauter bowed to massive pressure and resigned from the CSU parliamentary group. Sauter wrote on Monday to the CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer that he did not want the discussion about his membership of the parliamentary group to shape the discussion for the next few days and weeks. “Therefore, I am terminating my membership in the parliamentary group with immediate effect.” However, this is not associated with an admission of guilt in the criminal sense.

On Sunday, Sauter had signaled that he wanted to fight and said that he would simply be resting his group membership. In addition, Sauter had given up all party offices. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume had said, however, that that was not enough. The Swabian CSU had “urgently asked” Sauter in a resolution to resign from his state parliament mandate.

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Sauter because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of mandate holders. Sauter is said to have received 1.2 million euros from a company that belongs to his children as a commission for mask business of a Hessian company with three ministries in Bavaria and in the federal government. He has not yet commented on the amount, but has not denied the figure.



He donated the money that was left over after taxes to the non-profit community foundation Günzburg. The money was not received until the investigation against his former party friend Georg Nüßlein was known. This suggests that Sauter was trying to politically wash himself off with the donation when things got tough. The fact that the money did not come directly from the Hessian company, but via a Caribbean-based bank and a bank in Liechtenstein raises further questions, as well as the fact that Sauter did not want to be named as a donor to the foundation according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Sauter: Absolutely no doubt right from the start

Sauter himself assured, however, that it was “decided from the beginning” to donate the remaining money, 470,000 euros. Through his lawyer he also let it be known: “The ‘bribery’ I am accused of for my parliamentary activities is, like the alleged reduction in related taxes, adventurous and constructed. It is based on allegations that do not apply. ”He emphasized that when concluding a supply contract with the Bavarian Ministry of Health in question, he“ acted as a lawyer for everyone to recognize ”- and not as a member of parliament. This was completely unquestionable from the start and was also evident from the files. Of course, it is part of the legal profession to “also exercise mandates for or against the public sector, although this is also regulated in numerous conflict of laws”. He always observed these rules.

Markus Ferber, the district chairman of the Swabian CSU, told Bavarian television that the mask affair was not about the legal assessment, but about the political and ethical-moral. “You don’t do that. One has to serve the people. That is our mandate as Members of Parliament. “