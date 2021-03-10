Two Union politicians have personally drawn conclusions from the corona protective mask affair. Nevertheless, they benefit financially from their time in the Bundestag.

Berlin – The Union MPs Georg Nüßlein and Nikolas Löbel are heavily criticized. They are said to have operated private business with corona masks *. Calls for consequences were loud. After massive pressure, Löbel (CDU) * decided on Monday to resign from his parliamentary mandate immediately. Nüßlein (CSU) * has resigned from the parliamentary group and party, but wants to remain in the Bundestag until the end of the legislature.

Financially, this means that he still receives quite a bit of tax money. Because he is still entitled to the monthly parliamentary diet of 10,083.47 euros. If Nüßlein should keep his mandate until September, that would add up to 70,584.29 euros.

Mask affair: transition allowance and old-age allowance for Nüßlein and Löbel

After his departure, he is entitled to a so-called transitional allowance, which is intended to protect MPs until they manage to return to work. For each year of membership in the Bundestag, this is one month of money in the amount of the current parliamentary allowance. Since the CSU politician has been in the Bundestag since 2002, the maximum limit of the transitional allowance of 18 months applies. A total of 181,502.46 euros would come together. From the second month after leaving, however, all other earned income – including those from private sources – will be offset against this transition allowance.

And of course the old-age allowance also applies. Because Nüßlein was born in 1969 and after the legislature was 19 years in the Bundestag, he can look forward to 4,789.65 euros gross per month as soon as he is 67 years old.

Löbel had been a member of the Bundestag since 2017 and has been in the Bundestag for a good three years. That means at least three months of transition allowance totaling 30,250.41 euros, minus any credits. For the old-age compensation, at least 756.26 euros gross per month are added in old age. The MPs are only denied funds if the person loses membership in the Bundestag because they cannot be elected, for example as a result of a judge’s verdict.

The Association of Taxpayers demands that the occasion be used to reform the transitional allowance regulation and the old-age allowance for members of the German Bundestag. For Michael Jäger, Vice President of the Taxpayers’ Association in Bavaria, “real actions instead of just words” must follow. The processes would have to be fully clarified. And: “Those affected should now show character and not use the money they are entitled to or donate,” he said Merkur.de*.

Consequences after the mask affair: Review proceedings against Löbel

The Mannheim public prosecutor has now initiated a review process against the former CDU member of the CDU Bundestag Löbel. The authority informed the Mannheim morning With. In addition, several reports were received against Löbel, as a court spokesman for the German Press Agency confirmed. It will now be checked whether there is sufficient initial suspicion to initiate investigative proceedings.

Consequences * also come from Federal Health Minister * Jens Spahn (CDU): He wants to make the mediation activities of MPs in mask business transparent. Spahn wrote on Twitter that he asked the Bundestag directorate to develop an appropriate procedure with his ministry.

“We want to contribute to full transparency when it comes to the subject of masking,” wrote Spahn. The minister emphasized that the procedures for the examination of bids, for the award of contracts and for the processing of contracts in his ministry were carried out “in a standardized procedure” at the technical level. This applies “no matter by whom or by whom an offer has been submitted”.

Mask affair in the Union: SPD wants to tighten the lobby register

SPD politicians meanwhile demanded that the coalition partner tighten the agreed lobby register. “It must be important to all democrats that greed and nepotism have no chance in our parliaments,” said party leader Norbert Walter-Borjans sparkNewspapers. He called on the party leaders of the CDU and CSU, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, to join forces with the SPD * to stand up for “effective rules on transparency and sanctions”.

This must also include the so-called “executive footprint” in the lobby register, said Walter-Borjans. The “executive footprint” would make it possible to understand which actors and organizations have contributed to a legal text. The compromise on the lobby register that the Union and the SPD agreed on last week does not yet contain such a regulation. (cibo / AFP / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA