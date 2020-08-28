Since the end of confinement, Arnaud Desvayneix has been selling more and more fabric masks in his haberdashery. “It almost becomes a fashion accessory “, he comments. “I make sure they roughly match my outfit“, assures for her part a resident of Périgueux (Dordogne), colored mask on the face.

These masks are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, and a wide variety of designs are available. Good news for little hands, orders are increasing in anticipation of the start of the school year. It remains to be seen whether the schoolchildren will match them with their schoolbag.

The JT

The other subjects of the news