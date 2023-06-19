Masini: “Luciano loves Naples. Italian? I was afraid he might come to you…”

—

Here are Masini’s statements: “I personally have never had any doubts about Luciano’s possibilities. In his life and in his profession he is incredibly serious. I am pleased that he has embraced a city like Naples that deserved to win. I, since he told me in advance that he would come from you, I predicted the Scudetto for him. I didn’t expect instead that after the tricolor he could say goodbye. But I’m sure of one thing, the working relationship was interrupted but his love for the city will never be interrupted. An eternal love. Normal that a great team can have ascendancy over a coach. The Italian could really come to you, I was afraid and I hoped that the club would give continuity to the Viola project and fortunately the Italian will remain at the helm of Fiorentina. I promised Spalletti that as soon as he won the Scudetto I would have dedicated a couple of songs to him and so it was. I sang with a series of friends for boundless happiness. Luciano and I exchanged messages and he told me about his sensations and what Naples gave him during the experience. For example, his tattoo is a symbol of love for the city.”