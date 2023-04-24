New York. «We knew that the moment was delicate, because it was characterized by a strong economic crisis and political instability, but we did not expect all of this to happen. We remain to ensure continuity of care for our patients.” Franco Masini is peremptory, head physician in Parma until he turned 62 and for a decade medical coordinator of the Salam Center for cardiac surgery of Emergency in Khartoum. He speaks on the day when 7 operators of the organization founded by Gino Strada were evacuated at their request with the convoy organized by the Italian embassy. So far none of the structures have been directly attacked or threatened. And none of the staff. Those who wanted decided whether to leave the hospital on the basis of an assessment of the precarious security conditions of the capital and the needs of the patients. Emergency is present in Sudan with the cardiac surgery center in Khartoum and with the pediatric centers in Mayo (Khartoum), Nyala (South Darfur) and Port Sudan where it offers free treatment to children under 14. Today, the Mayo children’s hospital remains closed, on the outskirts of the capital, where “it would not have been possible to guarantee any safety standards for either the staff or the patients”. In all the other centres, activities continue.

How did the evacuation go?

«Of the seven Emergency operators who chose to return to Italy, three of them had already planned to return, but had been blocked here in Sudan since the start of the clashes. 46 other international Emergency operators, on the other hand, have decided to stay and will continue their work in the hospitals of Khartoum, Nyala and Port Sudan”.

How is the morale?

«These are extremely difficult and tense days in Khartoum, but we have decided to stay here for the 81 patients being treated in our hospital. We cannot abandon them because they would risk their lives. Many Sudanese staff colleagues are still unable to go home for safety reasons and are sleeping in the hospital to give continuity of care to hospitalized patients”.

Can you describe the situation in the capital?

«The situation has changed little, for a couple of days the fighting was closer than in the structure where we operate, among other things precisely in correspondence with the announced truce. Now we hear a few more distant shots coinciding with Eid, the celebration of the end of Ramadan».

What is the biggest difficulty?

«We have significant problems in personnel management. There are those who have stayed here for five or six days without moving and there are rapid changes in the mapping of the fighting in the city. An area that maybe is free now in two hours will no longer be free, and vice versa. Some areas are not reachable, the city centre, Amala, Khartoum 2 Riad, Bakri across the river are almost never reachable. They allow us to operate around us».

Have you hospitalized people injured in the clashes?

«We have not admitted any wounded because no one has come to us. I must also say that with the Eid the inhabitants of Khartoum originally from other cities join their relatives outside. This happens every year, even more so in this situation. A part of the country is in the grip of fighting, other areas and other cities are calmer. Our head nurse, for example, was in a complicated situation in her neighborhood which was left without electricity, water and food with a small child. At night she managed to return to her town five to six hours northeast of the capital, we heard from her. There is electricity, water and supplies, there are soldiers but there is no fighting».

Was it perceived that the situation would explode?

“We knew it was a delicate moment. On April 1st there was to be the declaration of the new government with a strong civilian presence, just like in 2021 when there was the coup. We were aware of the delicate moment in a transition clearly characterized by a strong economic crisis and political instability. We did not imagine a leap from there to this situation».

What would have changed?

«If we had had the perception that something similar was happening, we would certainly have increased the supplies and we would have settled with the personnel. What is happening has caught us suddenly and it is the most difficult moment since Emergency has been operating in this country, ie twenty years. Certainly, however, from this hospital, barring very high-risk situations, we will not leave ».