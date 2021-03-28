The first race of 2021 of the World Championship, that of Moto3, left very good news for Spanish motorcycling. This in a typical small-class race, with a large group that went past ten drivers in its last bars, and that a couple of previous incidents had left drivers called to fight for podiums and victories in the game out of the game. this course. On the one hand, the touch of Tatay that left Foggia on the ground in the first turn. Later, on lap 3, an error by rookie Artigas ended the aspirations of two veterans like McPhee and Migno, and another who already knows what it is to get on the box, Alcoba. In that peloton that reached the end with everything at stake, there was a small cut with the fall just in the last lap of Sasaki, which left the fight for the positions of honor in the hands of three pilots: Jaume Masiá, Darryn Binder and the newcomer Pedro Acosta.

“It was incredible, we deserved it because we have worked a lot, since the tests,” said the winner, Masiá, who managed the last lap wonderfully under pressure from his two rivals. “It was very difficult to manage the race because it was very windy, but despite that I felt very good. My strategy of doing the last lap in first position has worked out well. I had studied that this way I could win », added the Valencian driver. For 42 thousandths he did it, and before the surprising Acosta, a 16-year-old from Mazarrón, winner of the last Red Bull Rookies Cup and third in the Junior World Cup. The good news for the Spaniards was completed with the fourth place of Sergio García, and the seventh of another rookie who aims very high, Izan Guevara, second on the starting grid.