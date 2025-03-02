When the FC Barcelona languished, dejected as a partridge by the Bayern Munich of one Hansi Flick (8-2 in Lisbon, in August they will be five years old), Barcelona wondered how the first team of that deep hole would come out if the Masia, elementary factor in all the great ‘Barças’, had been abandoned for some time. The Piqué, Alba, Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Messi, all thirties, had not followed them a comparable generation, due to lack of talent, yes, but also because the club came to betray for years an unwritten, but basic commandment in the culé Gospel: before buying in the foreign market, make sure that the player you are looking for is no longer at home. In case someone has forgotten (it may be so), in the time of Josep Maria Bartomeu as president, Barcelona signed Junior Firpo for 18 million fixed more 12 in variables (at that time, the figures were still publicly publicly) ninging a quarry footballer like Cucurella, today in Chelsea and European champion with the national team. Junior Firpo is an example, but there were many similar cases. Too many.

Probably the economic crisis, caused by the pandemic, but above all by countless millionaire signings (with their corresponding salaries) as the comment, he led to the club’s strategy, favored by clean look coaches such as Xavi Hernández and Hansi Flick, has turned in recent times towards the ideological net with consequences so wonderful that he even imagined them.

Lamine Yamal, between Arkaitz Mariezkurrena and Sergio Gómez Lluis Gene / AFP

The Party against Real Sociedad confirms the role of the Masia in this Barça impossible not to want. Mix fun, results and identification with the players who ride winning teams that entered the eyes and heart. Marca married and kisses the shield as Cubarsí did on Atlético Day. They combine Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, like two naughty souls possessing a secret dribble code, and add to the ‘native’ party (they arrived very young) such as Araújo, Gerard Martín, who marks and kisses the shield to not disregard, and Pedri, who does not need to mark his headquarters.

A ‘Friend’

The representative of Vitor Roque criticized Xavi in ​​his day for “giving Lamine Yamal minutes and not Vitor”

Laporta’s directive has the responsibility of following this path and not falling into the temptation to reopen ancient errors. Well, the petition is late. When the worst economy was and Messi’s goodbye was still justified by poverty, the directive was spent many millions (the official figures do not exist) by Vitor Roque, a striker promoted by his representative and border journalists, who were in charge of wrapping the package with the usual traps: alias invented (‘Tigrinho’) and alleged offers’ Meloquitande. A call to Brazil to independent and unintected opinion specialists was enough to confirm that the striker did not have the level. But the discrepant voices were silenced, when not mocked, because servility is fashionable and the critical spirit annoyed. The Marras agent, who has been charging millionaire commissions with different presidents of Barça for 20 years, declared the following when he saw that his alleged crack did not play: “Xavi has given Fermín, Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal, already Vitor Roque has not given them. I don’t explain it to me. ”

Let’s take care of the Masia, let your enemies move away. Now and always.