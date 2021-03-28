Absolute happiness of Jaume Masiá after winning the Moto3 Qatar GP victory: “Winning is the best thing that could happen to me on my return to KTM and it also makes me very motivated for next week. There are people who don’t like KTM, but for the way I ride I feel very comfortable, especially when braking because I control the situation. “

About the caerrera: “I just tried to be in front and shoot at some point but when you came out on the straight, with the wind, it was very difficult to keep the first position. It has gone well for me and to see if we can keep the lead next week. I have spent the whole career studying who was in front of me, if I could pass it or not. All the people have lengthened the developments a lot to be able to do the entire straight without reaching the limiter before, But that also means that before the finish line you cannot overtake because you do a few meters with the sixth. It was more or less clear that whoever started first went through the finish line first and it was very difficult for them to overtake you or at least one to overtake you. The strategy was good and in the end it worked out well for me. “

His intentions from now on that he is a leader: “My goal is to be consistent and to be in the top five in all races and to go one step at a time, without getting nervous and without making mistakes, which are the ones that pay dearly at the end of the season. For example, out of pride trying overtake people with a lot of risk or very aggressive. You have to keep a cool head and manage the worst moments in the best possible way to take home as many points as possible. “

And regarding the carrerón of his partner Pedro Acosta, He says: “From the first time he got on the bike, he was going fast and Pedro is a kid who has a lot of talent and a lot of desire. He will be there for the rest of the year.”