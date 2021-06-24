Track limits won’t be a problem at the Red Bull Ring. Or, anyway, they shouldn’t be. This is what Michael Masi, race director of Formula 1 expects, in view of the double Austrian event that will lead the drivers to face first the Styrian GP and then the Austrian GP on the same track over two consecutive weekends. .

As in 2020, the only risks related to the limits of the track that the drivers could find are related to turns 9 and 10, or the last ones before the main straight, the start and finish line.

“What we have here at turns 9 and 10 is what we have seen in both 2019 and 2020,” Masi told Motorsport.com. “Obviously in 2019 we had the yellow bumps in those points, but we removed them in 2020”.

“The bumps in question were behind the curbs and for the speed reached in that stretch they did not seem suitable at all. That’s why they were removed”.

“Being the same as last year, I really think that the limits of the track will not be a problem for the drivers. They should be comfortable.”

Also this weekend the infringements of the track limits will be electronically monitored in both curves, so there will be no possibility of having gray areas in the interpretation of any irregularity.

“There are dedicated sensors for both corners. We gave the riders the red and white curb as an extra tolerance, let’s call it that. So to incur penalties the riders will have to go over the curb with all 4 wheels. Should that happen, the lap time will be canceled because speed could be gained out of the corner towards the finish straight. “

It does not appear as a problem linked to the track limits in turn 6, because in that section the gravel was brought closer to the track after the elimination of the yellow bumps beyond the curbs.

“When exiting turn 6 we tightened the curbs and brought the gravel much closer to the edge of the track,” continued Masi. “Before there was actually a double curb. It was red and white curbs, you see and white then the yellow bumps. And they have been removed. Now there is no more problem in that curve after the changes made to the track for this season “.