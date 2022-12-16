“Not Mickey, not!“. Toto’s screams Wolff to Michael farms are already engraved in the legend of Formula 1. In Abu Dhabi, last year, history was made, unfortunately not in a positive sense, as the then race director of the Circus became the protagonist of a sensational referee error, for who was subsequently fired. Now the Australian is the president of the local Supercars Commission, but he clearly has ambitions to return to Formula 1, if only for an understandable desire for redemption.

Colleague Peter Windsor, a former Williams and Ferrari team manager, confirmed in a broadcast Twitch as Masi would gladly accept a call from Formula 1: “He is working in motorsport again in Australia and is also handling race direction. One of my friends said that if Formula 1 made him an offer, he would probably come back and would do a very, very good job compared to the current situation. Obviously he made a huge mistake in Abu Dhabi. Everyone makes mistakes, but one of the arguments I hear is: ‘Would Masi be worse than where we are?‘. If nothing else, he really makes decisions and is very organised“.

Post-Masi, F1 has started 2022 by entrusting race direction to the duo Niels Wittich-Eduardo Freitas, supervised by Herbie Blash. The alternation fueled decision-making inconsistencies, and after the chaos at Suzuka he was the only Wittich to fill the role. The problem for Masi’s return, however, would always be the same: Wolff. In Abu Dhabi, the Mercedes team principal was the big loser – along with Lewis Hamilton – but if Masi hadn’t taken the liberty of splitting the drivers exclusively between the British and Max Verstappen, today Sir Lewis would have eight titles. Windsor is pretty clear about it: “I’m sure that will never happen, because Wolff will probably never allow it. Michael made such a big mistake that one could argue that perhaps he should never come back“.