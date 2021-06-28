Charles Leclerc was named Driver of The Day at the end of a splendid Styrian GP, ​​which he himself judged as one of his best career F1 races. The Monegasque was very good at recovering from last to seventh position, making several spectacular overtakes and showing an enviable race pace at the wheel of his SF21. The Ferrari driver’s race, however, had started uphill due to a contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly in the early stages of the race. The problem had forced him to replace the front wing of his car. The Frenchman, however, had gone worse, with the puncture of the left rear tire and the consequent withdrawal.

GP Styria: Bottas and Tsunoda punished, Leclerc not investigated

He was also a collateral victim of the episode Antonio Giovinazzi, ‘overwhelmed’ by Gasly in turn 3 when the native of Rouen had completely lost control of his AT02. However, the Leclerc-Gasly contact was not even investigated during the race. The same directly involved have minimized the mutual responsibility for the episode. The race director also appeared to have the same opinion Michael Masi, who explained to the media why he failed to investigate Leclerc. “It was deemed one of those episodes that happen on the first lap – commented Masi, as reported by the site PlanetF1.com – and considering the whole situation, it was considered that no further investigations were necessary “ concluded the Race Director of the FIA.