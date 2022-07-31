In recent weeks, the FIA ​​has officially announced that Michael Masi, former race director of Formula 1, he left any role in the Federation. The decision obviously did not take the motoring world by surprise, considering the enormous controversy that flared up over the management of the final race of the 2021 world championship, in Abu Dhabi, which ended with an FIA analysis that highlighted the human error committed by the Australian. . Masi is currently back in his hometown and gave an interview to the local version of the Daily Telegraphspeaking of what he went through in the days and weeks following the conclusion of last season.

“I received hundreds of messages on social media just after the end of the race and many more in the following months, some of which contained death threats and racism “, explained the 44-year-old from Sydney, adding: “Luckily I have neither Instagram nor Twitter, but I have Facebook to keep in touch with family and friends, and I sadly opened my message box that night. I had no idea you could get messages from people I didn’t know e I have been faced with hundreds of messages. And they were shocking, it was racism, abuse, cowardly attacks, they called me in every way. And there were death threats, they said they would come get me and my family. And it even continued on LinkedIn, which is supposed to be a professional platform for the job“. From a human point of view, Masi spent difficult months: “I thought I’d ignore everything, because otherwise I could have fallen into a black hole. I tried to mentally estrange myself, I haven’t talked to many people so as not to worry them. But one day, while walking in London, I started looking over my shoulder, thinking I might be attacked by someone “. However, the Australian did not ask for professional help: “I started not wanting to talk anymore, not even with friends. Only with the closest members of my family. I also lost my appetite. I did not speak to a professional, although in hindsight I should have done so “. Masi now looks to the future: “The whole experience made me a stronger person. I have many options and projects ahead of me, and my intention is to be based in Australia ”.