The president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem according to what was reported by the British media – Daily Mail above all – he declared that he intends to bring Michael Masi back to F1 perhaps in 2023 again as Race Director to expand a rotation that will be effective in this 2022 precisely from the Barcelona Grand Prix where he will make his debut Eduardo Freitas following the first five races directed by Niels Wittich.

At a press conference Lewis Hamilton said he had heard these rumors circulating, but had not felt particular emotions about it. Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s words become suspect judging from what is reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport. Michael Masi was dismissed from his position despite acknowledging his mistake in Abu Dhabi in the 2021 finale was committed in good faith. According to the Roman daily Masi it would not be at all close to a return, on the contrary, he would be negotiating a substantial severance pay with the FIA ​​in order not to sue the Federation.

The drivers are not satisfied with the current setup of the Race Direction, the loss of Charlie Whiting therefore it still appears today to be a void not adequately filled in the eyes of the protagonists on the track. Ben Sulayem’s goal is to train new people in view of their employment in Race Direction, with an eye to the co-drivers in the Rally as he declared last Wednesday on the eve of the first special stages of the Lusitanian round of the WRC. .

Words that ‘betray’ therefore the need felt by Ben Sulayem to increase the ‘nursery’ of potential Race Director of the future. Not really a certificate of esteem against Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas.