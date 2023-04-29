Crunchyroll keep giving really unexpected surprises! With a post recently shared on its social pages, the platform has announced that the first episode of the new anime series Mashle: Magic and Muscles is available for viewing with Italian dubbing.

To be able to enjoy the episode, you will need to have a subscription to the service Premium.

Do you already know the series? The manga Mashle: Magic and Muscles is published in Italy by Star Comicswhich introduces the story thus:

We are in the world of magic, where everyone has magical powers and the latter are the engine of every activity. The secret of the young Mash, who in a forest far from civilization turns into a muscle training monster, is that he was born without magic, and is absolutely unable to practice spells. When this hidden truth is discovered, his life changes completely: to preserve his safety and that of his adoptive father, the boy is forced to enroll in the most prestigious academy of magic, aiming to become the new “Divine Enlightened”, the sorcerer of the year! The curtain rises on this anomalous fantasy in which trained muscles, physical strength and… a lot of unpredictable cunning pulverize any spell!

Source: Crunchyroll