The opening song of Mashle: Muscles and Magic It is titled Bling Bang Bang Born and is an original song by Creppy Nuts. It has a very catchy tone with a humorous chorus that is accompanied by an animation in bright colors that invite us to move.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles It premiered its second season on January 7 through the Crunchyroll platform. And now it is imposed as a trend due to its happy opening.

The series has become a trend especially in the reels of different social media platforms, in which fans cosplay and dance their own choreographies to the rhythm of the new opening song.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Instagram reels are quite varied and you can see them closer here. They range from fans who use LED lights in their choreography to some who have animations. And you, have you already started dancing with the opening?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles: What is it about?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a comedy-action story set in a magical world that is overwhelmed by an evil force. Although the general population are people who have the ability to control magic, there are also other types of characters who do not have it and because of this they are marginalized.

Mashlethe protagonist, will be adopted by an old man who will protect him in the periphery until his adolescence –yes, Sleppy Beauty type–, however, when the young man comes out he will attract attention not only for his lack of magical power, but because he has enormous strength that is even capable of resisting magical power.

After attracting the attention of people in higher roles, Mashle will enter a magical Academy to help in certain situations, although he only does it because they threaten to hurt his grandfather, his only family.

Mashle will become a blurred hero, The story will fill you with laughter but will also have memorable fights!

