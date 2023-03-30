So you don’t miss too much Saitama, This spring 2023 season, a new hero with exaggerated power, but with no interest in standing out, will arrive on our screens at the hands of A-1 Pictures. In addition, it will have some magical touches that, to say the least, will disconcert you while they enter a comical and action environment. Mash is the explosive installment of the season and we tell you what time it will premiere.

On April 7, 2023, Mashle: Magic and Muscles will open in Japan.. However, Crunchyroll will broadcast it in simulcast format, so Latin America would receive it on the same Sunday.

Below is the time for Mexico and the general hours of Mashle: Magic and Muscles for Latin America:

Mexico: 9:30 a.m.

Belize: 9:30 a.m.

Costa Rica: 9:30 a.m.

Salvador: 9:30 a.m.

Guatemala: 9:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 10:30 a.m.

Panama: 10:30 a.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 11:30 a.m.

Argentina: 12:30 a.m.

Chile: 12:30 a.m.

What is Mashle: Magic and Muscles about?

It is a manga written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. It moves in the spectrum of the shonen genre, but contains very precise overtones of a comedy of the absurd. In addition, it proposes a parody of the universe of Harry Potter of JK Rowling’s saga, however, focuses on class issues and notions of difference as a cornerstone for ideological revolutions.

Mashle Vandead will be a carefree new hero who will destroy any magic, barrier or limit with his fists. First, protecting her family and then her friends. Although the installment won’t be for everyone, she will definitely cultivate a particular fandom.

