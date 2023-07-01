













Mashle: Magic and Muscles confirms second season and premiere date







The second season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will adapt the Shinkakusha Kōho Senbatsu Shiken-Hen arc (Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc).

The anime is based on a manga work written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. It tells the story of a young man who lacks magic in a world that is structured by it. Due to this, he lives with his adoptive grandfather in the forest, ignorant of his condition.

One day he will go out into the outside world and be discovered. Various reasons lead him to study at a magical school and although it seems that he could be in a lot of trouble, Mashle is special.

Source: A-1 Pictures

The protagonist does not possess magic but possesses supreme strength.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a delivery that has hints of absurdism in the style of one punch man but that will undoubtedly also remind you of Black Clover.

The A-1 Pictures anime is a particular installment that parodies the most popular epic work of magic of contemporary times: Harry Potter. Now you know what to expect.

The second season of Mashle It will arrive in January 2024.

Where can I watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles?

Crunchyroll has the first season available consisting of 12 chapters.

Besides, You can read the manga in simul release format legally, for free and in Spanish through MangaPlus.

It currently has 161 chapters and you can expect a new one every Sunday starting at 9 in the morning.

