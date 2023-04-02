













That is, the Anglo-Saxon April Fool’s Day, which is celebrated year after year on April 1. So they released a poster for the animated adaptation, which is the work of A-1 Pictures. Only this one has something different from what I’ve seen before with this illustration.

So that you can realize in this note there are two images. In the first, the protagonist of the story appears, Mash Burnedead, accompanied by his classmates at the Magic Academy.

On the roof of this center of knowledge and even flying are those who apparently will be their rivals. So far everything normal.

But in the second image the faces of his allies have changed. Now they are the same as Mash’s in a very funny way.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

The illustrator in charge of this joke poster of the anime of Mashle: Magic And Muscles he even added a cream profiterole on top that has the same hairstyle as Mash Burnedead.

In a certain way, this illustration of April’s Fool’s Day from the series serves to promote this anime, which will premiere on April 7, 2023. Crunchyroll confirmed weeks ago that it will be in charge of its distribution and localization outside of Japan.

This series is based on Hajime Komoto’s manga of the same name, and tells the story of Mash, a boy without any magical power who lives in a world where magic is present.

That is why those who do not have it are persecuted and punished. But this young man has something on his side and it is his prodigious strength, with which he can rival any magical power. He is so strong that when they were going to arrest him, his pursuers changed their minds.

Instead they recommended him to go to the Magic Academy and become a Divine Visionary. When he becomes one, no one will bother him and he will be able to enjoy a calm and peaceful life eating cream profiteroles, which is his favorite dish.

But to achieve the above in Mashle: Magic And Muscles it will be necessary for you to win the appreciation of your peers.

And by the way, he beats any rival that faces him. That’s the idea behind Mash’s magical adventures.

