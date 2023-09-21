Mashkov’s daughter living in the USA turned to her father and admitted that she was bored

38-year-old Russian actress, the only daughter of People’s Artist of Russia Vladimir Mashkov, Maria, who lives in the USA, turned to her father. Her words leads StarHit.

The artist said that she misses her father abroad, and also confessed her love to a relative. “I miss you. Funny. Talented and very brave. I believe that’s who you are. I love. Always,” Mashkova wrote.

Last summer, the actress, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband and children, spoke about her difficult relationship with her father. She stated that they have different views on the political situation, which makes it difficult for Mashkova morally, but she believes that after some time she will be able to see her parent.

Previously, Mashkov himself spoke out about artists who left the country. “Do you want to answer them something? Join the discussion? With whom?! With people who have swapped their cerebral hemispheres for others? I have one word for all of them: contempt,” said the actor.