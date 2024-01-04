Co-chairman of the campaign headquarters of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin, People's Artist of Russia Vladimir Mashkov, on Thursday, January 4, presented the first certificates to the authorized representatives of the current head of state in the upcoming presidential elections.

“You are the first to receive trustee certificates today. <…> You are all great professionals, people who enjoy great respect and authority in society. Therefore, I am confident that together with you we will establish an effective direct connection between our candidate and the citizens of our great country,” Mashkov said.

He emphasized that Putin’s proxies have a great responsibility – they have been delegated the important mission of conducting direct dialogue with Russian citizens on behalf of the candidate.

Certificates were presented to military observer Viktor Baranets, chief transplantologist of the Russian Ministry of Health Sergei Gauthier, chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement Vladimir Rogov, cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, director of the Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theater Sergei Polunin and others.

Earlier, on December 21, political scientist and EISI expert Anna Fedorova, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that Putin, nominating his candidacy for the post of President of Russia, relies on a broad foundation of public support. According to her, the co-chairs of Putin’s headquarters are well-known and authoritative people in their fields. In addition to Mashkov, the co-chairs were the speaker of the parliament of the Donetsk People's Republic, Colonel Artem Zhoga, and the head physician of Moscow City Hospital No. 52, Hero of Labor Maryana Lysenko.

Putin announced his intention to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation on December 8 after presenting the Gold Star medals to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin.

On December 18, the Russian leader submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate. The set of documents includes an application for registration of the group indicating the personal data of the candidate and all participants, minutes of the meeting, a list of the group’s representatives, a candidate’s statement of his consent to run for office and a number of other documents.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17.