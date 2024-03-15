Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers (UTD) of the Russian Federation Vladimir Mashkov called Alexander Shirvindt a man and artist of immeasurable scale. This was reported on March 15 on website STD.

“The phenomenon of Shirvindt is that absolutely everyone loved him; it was impossible to treat him indifferently. One of the signs of talent is humor, in which he had no equal. He knew how to win the love of his interlocutor from the first words,” said Mashkov.

He noted that the news of Shirvindt’s death “stunned and shocked the entire theater world,” adding that “this is an irreparable loss for the entire theater community of Russia.”

The chairman of the STD expressed condolences to the Shirvindt family.

“The bright memory of him, as an incredibly talented artist and person, will forever remain in the hearts of millions of people, all those who knew and loved him,” Mashkov said.

The death of Shirvindt was announced on March 15 by the artistic director of the Satire Theater Sergei Gazarov. According to him, the artist died in hospital at the age of 89.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the actor’s family and friends. In addition, his colleagues and students shared their memories of the artist.

Shirvindt was born in Moscow in 1934. In 1956 he graduated from the Theater School. B.V. Shchukin and was accepted into the troupe of the Lenin Komsomol Theater (Lenkom Mark Zakharov). The same year he played his first role in the film “She Loves You!”. In 1968 he moved to the Moscow Drama Theater on Malaya Bronnaya.

In March 1970, he began working at the Moscow Academic Theater of Satire, and in 2000 he was appointed its artistic director. In October 2021, Shirvindt became president of the Satire Theater and was replaced by Gazarov as artistic director.