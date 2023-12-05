At El Comidista we have cooked mashed potatoes in a thousand and one ways: we have prepared it very creamy, we have compared a French version with a Danish one, we have combined it with other ingredients and we have even put the most famous recipes of this comforting preparation to compete. But there is one thing we hadn’t done yet: add toasted butter.

Toasted butter, also known as beurre noisette –which in French means “hazelnut butter”– is nothing more than regular butter that is melted and toasted over low heat until it changes its color to light brown. When we subject it to this procedure, two things happen to the butter: the water content evaporates and the milk fat solids toast (you will see them at the bottom of your saucepan or pan).

What does toasted butter add to a dish? Aroma and flavor of nuts, far from the dairy character of ordinary butter. You can use it in savory dishes, as in this case, but also get great use from it in pastries (it is very well incorporated into cookie dough).

Toasting the butter didn’t seem like much to me, so we also added a few cloves of garlic to gently brown it: if you like, you can also add a sprig of thyme or a small sprig of rosemary to flavor it even more. These mashed potatoes are perfect to accompany your Christmas roasts, to put a poached egg on top or simply to eat by the spoonful.

Time : 25 minutes Difficulty : Don’t let the butter burn Ingredients For 4 people 500 g potatoes

50g butter

4 cloves of garlic

50 ml whole milk

fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions 1. Peel and cut the potatoes into small cubes, approximately one centimeter by one centimeter. Cook them in boiling salted water until they are very tender. 2. Meanwhile, in a frying pan or saucepan, melt the butter over low heat with the peeled and halved garlic (if herbs are used, this is the time to add them). Stir occasionally. See also The EU and the G-7 study imposing a limit on the price of Russian oil derivatives 3. Turn off the heat when the butter has solids on the surface of the pan, has turned brown and has a nutty aroma. Reserve the garlic and pass the butter through a fine sieve to remove the solids. 4. Drain the cooked potatoes, add the milk, butter and garlic. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until you obtain a creamy puree. Taste and season to taste. Heat before serving.

