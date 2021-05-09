Riyadh (dpa)

Press reports revealed that the management of the Saudi Al-Nasr Club decided to return the Uzbek player Jalaluddin Masharibov, after being loaned to Al-Ahly Youth Club, and according to Al-Riyadiah newspaper, Masharipov, whose secondment to Al-Fursan ends after the President’s Cup final on May 16, will take place. He was tied up in the victory list instead of Argentine Betty Martinez, who suffered a knee injury that would keep him out of action for 6 months.

The newspaper also indicated that Brazilian Mano Menez, coach of Al-Nasr, confirmed his need for the services of the Uzbek player, especially in the final rounds of the AFC Champions League, which will be held in mid-September.

The newspaper indicated that the victory management will register Masharipov in his Asian list instead of Australian goalkeeper Bradley Jones, whose contract expires next June and appears very close to leaving the team.

Al-Nassr qualified for the round of sixteen in the AFC Champions League, after leading the Group D competitions, with 11 points, and only one point difference from the Qatari Al-Sadd “runner-up”.

Al-Nasr will meet the Iranian Tractor in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Al-Nasr contracted with Masharipov, who is 27, last January, coming from Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, where he was to be registered in the team’s list, but the club was denied contracts due to not having obtained a certificate of financial competence from the Ministry of Sports, so the player was loaned to Shabab Al-Ahly.