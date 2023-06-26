On Monday, the shrine of Arafat completed all preparations to receive the influx of pilgrims.

On Tuesday morning, the pilgrims start moving from Mina towards Upper Arafat on the day of the Great Stand, where they perform the noon and afternoon prayers, short and combined, and then set out on their way to Muzdalifah to spend the night there, before moving to Mina to complete the rituals of Hajj.

Arafat hair

Al-Mash’ar covers an area of ​​approximately 33 square kilometers.

More than two million pilgrims gather in it.

The flat land of Al-Mash’ar is surrounded by a series of mountains: Jabal Al-Rahma in the north, and to the east of Arafat lies a mountain called by many names, such as Jabal Illal, Jabal Al-Tawbah, Jabal Al-Dua, Al-Nabit, and Jabal Al-Qurain.

Standing on Arafat represents the example of the Messenger of God, Muhammad, who stood on it and delivered the “Farewell Sermon” from it.

The completion of the arrival of pilgrims to Mina

Amidst high temperatures, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God completed their arrival, at noon on Monday, to the hair of Mina to spend the day of al-Tarwiyah.

The pilgrims settled in tents that extended over vast areas, amid high temperatures that exceeded 44 degrees Celsius.

Sky News Arabia monitored the arrival of pilgrims to Mina, accompanied by security men, who supervised the process in cooperation with the authorities concerned with serving the guests of Rahman.