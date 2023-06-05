The latest edition of “JB on ATVs” caused a stir among viewers due to the presence of “Masha”, a Russian citizen who met a Peruvian on Instagram and who are now happily married. ‘Masha’, who is now a creator of digital content and owner of a flower shop in Lima, appeared in a sequence of the producer Jorge Benavides’ program and left more than one dazzled with her way of being. Let’s remember that ‘Masha’ went viral on TikTok recently and, since then, her popularity has been increasing.

How was the appearance of ‘Masha’ in “JB en ATV”?

Through the “Niño Alfredito” sequence, ‘Masha’ made her first appearance on the small screen. During her participation in the humorous program, the Russian commented on how she came to Peru to live her love story next to her husband, in addition to sharing laughter with the actors Jorge and Alfredo Benavides.

Who is the tiktoker ‘Masha’?

Maria Sekutorova is a 19-year-old woman who arrived in Peru in 2021. Her story with her husband Eduardo began through Instagram; however, they consolidated their romance when he traveled to Russia for studies. A short time later, the couple got married in our country in a ceremony with family and friends.

Maria shares moments of her stay in Peru with her followers. Photo: Instagram/maryisnotsad

What does ‘Masha’ do?

Maria currently works as an influencer and businesswoman. As if that were not enough, she has also worked with various brands as a model, and is the owner of her own flower shop. Likewise, she currently has more than 50,000 followers on TikTok and 8,000 on Instagram. Users provide advice and recommendations so that you can make the most of every corner of Peru.