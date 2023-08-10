With videoIt is not known exactly how many flags there are, but there are thousands. And every day at least one is added. Part of Kyiv’s historic Independence Square has turned into a sea of blue and yellow flags a year and a half after the start of the war. Each flag represents a fallen soldier. “A tribute to this place is so important.”
10-08-23, 20:11
