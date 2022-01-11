The Italian motorsport is living with great enthusiasm the official news communicated by the Maserati, that will return to competition in 2023 with its participation in the championship of Formula E. This last series, about to pass to Gen3 for that year, will thus welcome, for the first time, an all-Italian reality on the starting grid. In this way the Trident he will make his long-awaited return to the track from 2010, the season in which his experience with the emblematic MC12, author of several successes in the FIA ​​GT world championship, ended. Even before these last steps, however, Maserati has been the protagonist of a long journey in the history of racing, which retains seals and triumphs – but also moments of great crisis – conquered by a brand founded almost 110 years ago in another city. -symbol of engines such as Bologna, the capital of a region that is the undisputed pivot of Italian motoring.

Yes, because the brand that today resides in Modena came to life elsewhere in the distant past 1914 by Rodolfo Maserati, father of a large family that will inherit, almost entirely, the latter’s passion for engineering and speed. Almost, precisely, because out of the seven children only one did not dedicate himself to the family business, ‘escaping’ into the world of art: in any case, he too – Mario – also entered history by designing the Trident, logo still shown on Maserati models today and which pays homage to the city of Bologna and its Piazza Maggiore, where the statue of Neptune stands. Before the recent restyling, the coat of arms had the red-blue colors, also a tribute to the capital of Emilia-Romagna. Thanks to the outbreak of the First World War, Maserati never took part in competitions until 1926, the year in which the Tipo 26 made its debut in the world of racing. Targa Florio. The appointment with the victory, however, was postponed only for a year on the occasion of the Tripoli Grand Prix 1927, which took place in Italian Libya. Moreover, in that same season, Maserati expanded its palmarès by winning other prestigious events, such as the 1000 km of Buenos Aires and the Nürburgring. Subsequently, the second half of the 1930s saw the acquisition of the entire car manufacturer by Adolfo Orsi, who took over it from the Maserati brothers and carried out the definitive transfer of the headquarters to Modena. In addition to this, the Squadra Corse also began to impose itself overseas, establishing itself for two consecutive years, with Wilbur Shaw at the wheel, in the Indianapolis 500, precisely in 1939 and 1940.

The outbreak of the Second World War inevitably limited the activity of the Trident on the track, resumed in style in 1950: in that year, in fact, the first edition of the World Championship took place Formula 1, destined to establish itself as the main category of international motor sport in the years to come. Having quickly become the main rival of the ‘fellow citizen’ Ferrari, Maserati linked its name to the Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio: it was he, in 1954 and 1957, to become world champion at the wheel of the Modena team, winning 9 overall victories in four seasons. However, despite being included in the drivers ‘roll of honor, Maserati never had the opportunity to win the constructors’ championship, as it did not exist until 1958. Moreover, the growing economic difficulties pushed the top of the team to withdraw the team just in this last season, however, offering the opportunity to Maria Teresa de Filippis to become the first woman capable of qualifying for a GP in the history of Formula 1. Dedicated then to the manufacture of cars only, Maserati made a lightning return to the Circus only between 1966 and 1969, limiting itself to supply their engines to Cooper. In this brief parenthesis, the British team only achieved two victories, the last of which was in 1967 South African Grand Prix with Pedro Rodriguez.

Having become synonymous with power and elegance – so much so that it was chosen by the President of the Republic Sandro Pertini as the presidential car – the eventual return of Maserati to racing was put out of question until 1993, the year in which the sensational agreement with Ferrari, which has always been a historical rival, took shape. At that point, the gradual approach to racing took shape in 2004, with the great return of the Trident In the FIA GT championship. Before a second retirement in 2010, the six years of stay in this category ‘vented’ the long absence from motorsport with the conquest of well 14 titles – between manufacturers and pilots – e three statements in the 24 Hours of Spa. In 2023, thirteen years after this parenthesis, Maserati will be ready to open another great chapter in its history in the world of racing.