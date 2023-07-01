On the occasion of the 24 Hours of Spa, one of the most anticipated racing events of the international motoring season, Maserati unveiled its latest track creation, the Maserati GT2, to the world.

After the announcement of the shakedown at the beginning of March, which was followed by an intensive series of tests to better prepare the car, the Trident house officially presented its new jewel of technology and performance, developed to bring the Maserati brand back to competitions GT, where in the past it carved its name with the winning MC12, absolute ruler on the track from 2005 to 2010.

The Maserati GT2 is an exceptional synthesis between Maserati’s past, present and future: it collects the living legacy of the MC12; expresses the best potential, in the racing version, of the MC20 super sports car – taking the already exceptional 463 kW/630 HP Nettuno V6 engine to the extreme, and is preparing to trace a new course in the future of the Trident, determined to write new exciting pages of motorsports.

Maserati has designed and built a racing car dedicated to private teams and gentleman drivers. A masterpiece of performance that combines history, innovation and sporting attitude, characteristics that have always defined the Trident’s track and road cars. Conceived and designed to take part in championships or single events reserved for the GT2 class, the Maserati GT2 will make its debut on the track in the final stages of the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series, to therefore participate in the entire 2024 season.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, commented: “Our DNA and our soul have always been racing. Our story begins and develops from the track to the road. The decision to return to racing on the track is part of a precise strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which is now added the return to the world of GT competitions. Today more than ever we want to rekindle and fuel that competitive passion that has always characterized and motivated us to reach important goals”.

The Trident thus celebrates its return to the world of exhilarating GT racing with a cutting-edge product, which is the result of a creative and design partnership between the Maserati Innovation Lab, the Maserati Style Center and the technological excellence of the Maserati dynamic simulator.

