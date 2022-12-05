The season of Formula E 2022-2023 is ready to get underway with the pre-season tests scheduled in Valencia from 13 to 16 December, but even before this appointment there will be other events not to be missed, all scheduled for this week. Specifically, after presentations by McLaren, Jaguar, DS Penske, Nissan and Porsche, others four teams will unveil their first Gen3 cars, starting with a highly anticipated newcomer to the category such as the maserati.

The only Italian team on the grid, which will make its debut in Formula E in season 9 with a line-up made up of Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, will present its single-seater to the public tomorrow, Tuesday 6 December, as made official by the same team on its social channels. An event therefore not to be missed, above all to satisfy the curiosity of seeing the livery chosen by the Trident before his first kilometers he will ride on track in Spain for pre-season testing.

Forward together | 06.12.2022 pic.twitter.com/2Pw2krEfh0 — Maserati MSG Racing (@Maserati_FE) December 2, 2022

The team, which has taken over Venturi to participate in the next championship, won’t be the only one to reveal its Gen3 single-seater this week after last week’s binge of presentations. Thursday December 8th in fact it will be the turn of theAvalanche Andretti, a US team that has always been present in Formula E and is ready to continue its tradition also on the occasion of the 2022-2023 world championship. To be followed carefully December 9th also the return ofABT Sportsline, a team absent in the last championship and ready to return to the competition to try and repeat the world success achieved in 2017-2018, as well as the drivers’ success in 2016-2017 with Lucas Di Grassi. Also on Friday, the program of presentations will conclude with the Chinese team NIO. Finally, next week, the framework of presentations will end with the last teams still missing: Mahindra and Envision.