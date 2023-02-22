The new range maserati also brought to the road a new engine entirely developed by the Modena-based car manufacturer, the V6 Neptune. From the MC20 to the Gran Turismo, passing through the Grecale, all the new Trident models have a version equipped with the six-cylinder unit developed at the Engine Lab in Modena. A choice and an application that highlights the great versatility of this power unit which can offer more extreme performance but also a focus on consumption that is better suited to the characteristics of the Italian brand’s new compact SUV and GT. On the MC20 for example, the V6 3.0 biturbo delivers 630 HP at 7,500 rpmwith a specific power of 210 HP/litre while on the Grecale the six-cylinder stops at 530 HP.

A concept of transversal application that he explained in an exclusive interview with FormulaPassion Stephen ToniettoChief Engineer – Gasoline High Performance Engine Of maserati: “The luck is that the technology itself, hence the Maserati Twin Combustion, it is all in all a modular technology. If you take the head, flip it over, and look at it from the combustion chamber, it’s really not that different from a traditional head. However, this modularity has made it possible to adapt the engine to various applications. When Landini arrived in 2018 and asked for a sports application to relaunch Maserati, we immediately thought of what the engine characteristics could be for a sports car. For a rear engine it is difficult to install a wet sump, for a matter of architecture. MC20 also has a very low engine, practically ten centimeters from the ground. That was not a stylistic exercise, but a specific request from the vehicle team to have outstanding driving dynamics even without any aerodynamic appendages.”

Tonietto then shifted his attention to the other sports car that Maserati has recently unveiled and which it takes advantage of the V6 Nettuno: “For the GT and GC (GranTurismo and Gran Cabrio, ed) some characterizations were made, even though they did not require the performance of the MC20. We have therefore abandoned the dry sump which in any case has quite significant costs in terms of extra components, system difficulties and also just for the layout of the engine compartment. However, a whole series of adaptations have also been made for the GT and GC, stylistic if desired, although in reality the heart of the engine is always the same. The combustion technology is identical, but the characterization of the engine to put it in the car was followed precisely to adapt it to the demands of that particular vehicle platform. The Grecale, for example, has slightly lower power and we tried to favor efficiency over fuel consumption. On GT and GC it is more or less halfway, therefore a half compromise. MC20, on the other hand, is all about performance”.

Alongside performance, however, a Trident car must also have another feature that has always been requested and sought after by customers, namely the sound. The acoustics of the engine have always represented a flagship for the Modenese car manufacturer and also in the case of the V6 Nettuno, efforts have been made to enhance its sound so that it could satisfy those wishing to choose the cars of the Italian brand: “We live in a period in which even the sound of thermal engines is diminishing a bit due to all the legislative constraints – Tonnetto continued – Maserati has always stood out for the sound of its engines, so a very intense tuning work was done on the exhaust lines to be able to make this engine resonate in the best possible way. The real engine sound you will probably hear with the GT2 and Project24. Now we have the first engines that are running on the dyno with completely free exhausts and I can assure you that the floor vibrates 50 meters from the test site. The tuning work, a bit like done for the electric version (the Folgore, ed), was also carried out on the internal combustion engines, precisely to try to maximize the pleasure and driving experience through sound all around the driver” .