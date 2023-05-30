Maserati is still growing under the banner of electric cars. In fact, the Trident brand has obtained the go-ahead from the Municipality of Modena for the expansion of the headquarters in via Ciro Menotti, with the possibility of constructing a new building that will house a hub for the research and development of technologies related to the new IV models.

The expansion of the Maserati factory has been approved

“The City Council, in its session on Thursday 25 May, in fact, unanimously gave the go-ahead for the expansion of the Maserati factory in via Ciro Menotti as a variant of the urban planning instruments for a distance of less than 5 meters from the property boundary – reads the official note from the Emilian administration – The expansion project follows the one already authorized in 2019 and consists in the construction of a second section of works aimed at reorganizing the existing buildings along the entire border with via San Giovanni Bosco.”

The project

The definitive project, which was approved during the Services Conference, provides for the creation of a new building, intended as a tool shop which will have an area of ​​154 square meters on the ground floor where a warehouse will be built, 134 square meters on the first floor where instead there will be an area for testing the components intended for Maserati’s future electric cars, while the second floor will consist of a paved roof and a room for technological systems. In addition, three new electric charging stations for cars will be installed near the building, 10 bicycle parking spaces will be created with a charging station and around fifty square meters of green will be set aside with the planting of three tall trees.

Maserati and the importance of the electric car

“This is a small expansion – explained the councilor for urban planning Anna Maria Vandelli presenting the resolution – of just over 300 square meters and the current planning instrument allows for residual building capacity in the sector. The evolution of automotive technologies and the introduction of electric motors require new studies and experimentation make new spaces necessary. Furthermore, since it is an intervention within an existing production area, the expansion is consistent with the policies to contain the use of the territory”.