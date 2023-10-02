The Maserati GT2 is finally ready to make its debut on the track in the GT2 European Series championship, as announced in June during the presentation.

The brand new Trident racing car was presented at Spa-Francorchamps in the context of the 24h and, as explained by the leaders of the Emilian company, the summer months would be used to refine the details and then make its debut in the last races scheduled on the calendar.

The Maserati GT2, a racing derivative of the MC20, will be fielded by Luca Pirri Ardizzone’s LP Racing team, which already competes in the SRO Motorsports Group championship and is a great friend of its founder, Stéphane Ratel.

The date to mark on the calendar is 6-8 October, when at Paul Ricard Leonardo Gorini and Pirri himself will board the #12 car to attack the PRO-AM Class.

The Maserati GT2, which features the V6 Nettuno engine, will have the characteristic metallic blue color with which it was shown to the public, enriched with white and fluorescent yellow inserts, in addition to the inevitable Trident on the roof and the Maserati Corse logo on the wing rear.

LP Racing, Maserati GT2 Photo by: LP Racing

“I am very happy to announce that LP Racing will race the new Maserati GT2 at Circuit Paul Ricard. We have followed the project and development from the beginning and immediately decided to participate in Maserati’s great return to GT competition,” says Pirri.

“As a driver, I will have the honor of driving the car alongside Leonardo Gorini, who is a friend and an incredible driver with great potential. Until this last round of the GT2 European Series, he was fighting for the AM class title 2023”.

YCOM, who were commissioned by Maserati to develop the GT2, have used all their motorsport experience to create an unprecedented product in this GT2 Class, so kudos to them.”

“Having raced the Maserati MC12 in 2006, I feel fortunate to be reintroducing myself as Team Principal and driver to support this great comeback. We had a first shake-down last week and the car has incredible potential, but the thing that has What struck us most was the ease of use. We are convinced that the Maserati GT2 will be able to achieve great success with a wide variety of drivers.”

LP Racing, Maserati GT2 Photo by: GT2 European Series

Gorini adds: “Luca and I are extremely excited to start this new adventure with the Maserati GT2. We have just completed two days of testing during which the car showed its full potential.”

“We are eager and confident to see how it will perform in the final round of the GT2 European Series next weekend. A big round of applause to Maserati Corse for the excellent work done on the car, which drives and looks amazing.”