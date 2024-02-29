It's no surprise that the roofless version of the new Maserati GranTurismo is called 'GranCabrio'. It's also not surprising that the convertible looks great. According to the car brand, the GranCabrio is '100 percent built in Italy' and this Maserati is 'ideal for traveling with company or alone with the wind in your hair'.

Still, you prefer to travel alone or with a maximum of one passenger. An optional windshield can direct the air and ensure less turbulence. You can only switch it on when the back seat is empty. The aerodynamics would come into their own with the windshield. Neck heating in three different settings is standard.

Specifications of the Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo

In the topper, the GranCabrio Trofeo that you see above, Maserati puts the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 called Nettuno – which you remember from the MC20 – which produces 542 hp and hopefully a lot of noise. The sound reaches your eardrums even better after 14 seconds. That's how long it takes for the soft top to disappear into the trunk at a maximum speed of 50 km/h.

Of course, the V6 sends its power to the rear wheels, but Maserati is keeping the details of what performance this provides a secret for now. Maserati also does not yet reveal any other information about the interior, prices or deliveries. You can also order the closed GranTurismo as a fully electric, 750 hp Folgore. Maserati has not yet revealed whether there will be a GranCabrio Folgore. But still: if you choose an open GT, you go for the version with a combustion engine, right?