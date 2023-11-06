Maserati says goodbye to Grugliasco, Stellantis sells the factory

With an online sales announcement the story of Maserati in Grugliasco. The Trident factory, strongly desired by Sergio Marchionne, will soon abandon the network of Stellantis production sites, with the group led by Carlos Tavares wanting to separate from the hub which in the late manager’s vision was to become the new luxury hub of the former FCA with the aim also of relaunching the Trident brand.

The Maserati dream in Grugliasco

A site specializing in real estate ads reports the sales sheet of the Grugliasco factory, in the province of Turin, a factory founded in 1959 thanks to the initiative of Bertone and which had already been downsized in 2021 with the birth of the new Stellantis group. In fact, here Maserati had only left the paving department, with the production of Ghibli and Quattroporte which had already been moved to Mirafiori, where the last production segment of the Modena brand will also converge. The so-called AGAP, Avvocato Gianni Agnelli Plant, consists of a 210 thousand square meter site, with a production area, parking and even a building area.

From Bertone to Maserati

Currently the price is only available on request, with what will soon become the former Maserati of Grugliasco which could appeal to several emerging brands that are looking to Europe for new hubs. After the news that BYD is ready to open a specialized site in Hungary, the area in the province of Turin could also be an interesting opportunity. Built by Carrozzeria Bertone in 1959 following the need to produce the NSU Prinz Sport, the Grugliasco factory has hosted various historic cars over the years in over 60 years of history, such as the Fiat Punto Cabrio, the Volvo 780, the ‘Opel Astra Cabrio but also the Fiat 850 Spider. Then in 2009 FCA decided to purchase the factory, with Marchionne ready to put the Turin plant at the center of the project. After almost 15 years, the dream was shattered.

Grugliasco’s sale announcement