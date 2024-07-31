If a brand does not prove profitable enough, Stellantis could decide to sell it or spin it off so as not to affect the balance of the Group. A concept expressed in recent days by Carlos Tavares and that the Italian-French group was thought to be able to put into practice with Maserati. But this will not be the case: the company has in fact made it known through a note have no intention to sell the Trident brand or to merge the unit with other Italian luxury groups.

Maserati Sale: Stellantis Says No

“Stellantis reaffirms its constant commitment for the bright future of Maserati as a unique luxury brand among the 14 Stellantis brands”says the Stellantis note released by Reuters. The Italian-French group also reiterated its commitment to the process of expansion and renewal of the Maserati range. So the reservations have been resolved: Maserati will continue to exist as it is within the Stellantis Group, despite having reported a Adjusted operating loss of 82 million euros and sales down in the first half of 2024.

Future balance for the Trident

“For now we are committed to creating as much value as possible for the brand. In the future, however, we may consider what could be the best home for Maserati”, Natalie Knight, Stellantis’ Chief Financial Officer, had stated in recent days. Her words were echoed by those of CEO Carlos Tavares, who had pointed out that at Stellantis, when a brand doesn’t work, it is simply closed. But that is not the case with Maserati. Or at least, not yet.