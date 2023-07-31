The year of debut

It seems like a few days ago since the maserati, in this year’s Mexico City E-Prix, made its absolute debut in Formula E, at the same time becoming the first Italian team to take part in this category. A debut that took place thanks to the agreement reached with the Venturi, later renamed with the name of the Modena-based company, which at the same time returned to the world of open-wheel racing for the first time after the Formula 1 world championship in 1957. Since then, with the Thunderbolt type by Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara, the adventure of Trident in the 100% electric category, in a mix of disappointing results and great satisfactions.

The recovery and the results obtained

After a first part of the 2022-2023 season characterized by various difficulties, the historic car manufacturer redeemed itself from the Berlin E-Prix with the first of the four podiums of this world championshipall obtained from Gunther. In one of these, the German driver also hit the mark first and only victory in the double-header of the Jakarta E-Prix, where the 26-year-old also signed the first pole position of the team. Results which, together with the other points obtained by him and his Italian-Swiss team mate, instead the protagonist of a more unfortunate championship, allowed Maserati to place at the 6th place in the team championshipwith Günther 7th and Mortara 14th in that pilots.

Rossiter’s pride

A season which therefore did not fully meet the team’s expectations, but which nonetheless created a positive atmosphere in the environment in view of the next championship, as reiterated by the Team Principal James Rossiter at the end ofLondon E-Prix16th and last appointment on the calendar: “It seems like only yesterday since we started the season in Mexico City, but now, seven months later, it’s all over – commented – it has been a two-part season, but the recovery we have shown as a team is a rare thing in motorsport. It took shape after a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and on the tough days we were able to learn the best to come back even stronger. I am incredibly proud of the team and our achievements. The whole team deserves a good break before season 10, but the world of Formula E never stops, we are a team of drivers and we are looking forward to 2024”.

London’s disappointing ending

A sense of pride also shared by the two riders, despite a not entirely satisfactory season finale in the English capital: “It wasn’t an easy day for us – explained Günther- once again, we gave it our all. There was a chance to do better in qualifying, but unfortunately we weren’t able to put everything together. Sixteenth position was not what we wanted to achieve and, starting from there, it was always going to be a difficult day to recover. In the wet it was very difficult to overtake. We managed to finish the race in fourteenth position, but it was a difficult race and day. Nonetheless, when we look back on our season, we can be proud of many things and of this great turnaround that we have achieved. With some time, we will release many good results and I am proud of our team and what we have done this year”. Words and conclusions very similar to those expressed by Mortara, who will try to redeem himself on the occasion of the next world championship, which will always start in January and, once again, in Mexico: “A somewhat disappointing way to end our seasonbut given the circumstances surrounding energy management, there was very little we could do – he added – unfortunately, losing the duels in qualifying gave us a lot of work to do in the race, but after activating Attack Mode early, I was able to get into the top 10. Unfortunately, I had a loss of traction, which meant that I dropped to P11. I tried to come back, but with the race almost at full potential, there was little chance of gaining ground. We should be extremely proud of the season we have managed to put together this year. Now, we’ll take some time to stop and make sure we celebrate our achievements.”