Sixty years of Maserati Quattroporte. The iconic model of the Trident brand reaches an important milestone in its history and for this reason the Modena brand has decided to best celebrate the tradition of the luxury sedan by dedicating a special exhibition to it which will be held at the Viale Ciro Menotti factory in Modena, from Thursday 19 October to Friday 17 November. The Quattroporte, born in 1963, still fully embodies the ability to combine elegance, superior comfort and performance that best represents Maserati’s DNA.

The story of the Maserati Quattroporte in the factory

To best celebrate this car, Maserati will organize tours inside the factory, designed for customers, tourists, the press and employees, to introduce or retrace the history of one of the most representative cars of the Italian brand. Different thematic areas will tell the story of the Quattroporte, spanning the decades that have marked the history of this model. A particular focus will also be placed on some unique examples, such as the futuristic Zéda version or the representative armored Quattroporte used by Sergio Marchionne, which can be admired up close.

The beginnings

The history of the Maserati Quattroporte begins at the 1963 Turin Motor Show, with this car immediately becoming an emblem of the Trident. Prominent figures and authorities immediately fell in love with its elegance, with the designers of the Modena brand always committed to reinventing this icon as the generations passed. The Quattroporte also made its fortune on the big screen, with appearances in several films that became famous worldwide.

Journey through the 60 years of Maserati Quattroporte

Visitors to the exhibition dedicated to this model will be able to retrace the entire history of the Maserati Quattroporte, through images, stories and insights, but above all by diving into a journey through time through the most loved and impactful models. All generations will be on display between the factory and showroom, with the celebrations for the 60th anniversary also continuing at Auto e Moto d’Epoca, the show dedicated to the classics and which this year will be held in Bologna: on this occasion it will in fact be exhibited the Quattroporte Zéda. The tours at the viale Ciro Menotti factory will take place from Monday to Friday, all information on booking methods and times can be found on the Tridente portal.