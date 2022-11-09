The range of Maserati sedans is destined to slim down more and more until it has only one model to represent it: the Four doors. The debut of the new generation of the model is expected in 2024: it will in effect be a zero-emission GT, given that Maserati will launch it on the market in the variant. Thunderbolta name that characterizes the 100% electric models of the Trident house, and in a segment positioning that will see it fit between the Levante SUV, which in 2025 will only be electric in its second generation, and the new Granturismo coupé, or the first model Maserati powered exclusively by battery.

As mentioned, the new Quattroporte will be the only sedan to remain in the Maserati range, since production of the smallest Ghibli will end in 2024. On the market, the Italian brand’s idea is to position its new GT straddling the segments of luxury and executive sedans, although their price differences are wide-ranging. “With the advent of the electric, everything is changing, now the segments are overlapping one on top of the other”, commented Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s Head of Global Product, highlighting how the electric Folgore models could attract a new type of clientele within the Trident brand. According to reports from Autocar, the new Quattroporte will be based on the structure of the new Granturismo recently debuted, the same that will also be used for all future Folgore models and for the brand’s latest combustion engine cars.

The new sedan will be designed for one optimal weight distribution, with the battery positioned in a T-shape centrally at the bottom. The engine specifications are still unknown, although it is assumed that we will have to deal with power levels rather lower than those of the Granturismo Folgore from 745 hp. Recall that the debut of the new Quattroporte Folgore is expected alongside the EV variants of the MC20 supercar and the Grecale SUV.