To see Maserati's electric heir on the road Four doors It will take longer than expected. In fact, it seems that the Trident house has decided to temporarily freeze the project until further notice: at the end of last month the suppliers of the Italian brand were notified of the decision, which means that it is unlikely that the timing originals relating to the launch of the car will be respected.

Project on standby

According to the latest rumours, production of the electric successor to the Maserati Quattroporte should have started next year, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2025. But this is unlikely to be the case, considering that for all intents and purposes the project seems to have been suspended and that suppliers have already been told to freeze developments relating to the new car. In any case, a request was made to the same suppliers reassurance: all future Maserati branded cars will be developed, designed and produced 100% in Italy, and they will all adopt electric motors.

Stellantis strategy?

The reasons for this freezing are still unknown, but one thing is clear: Stellantis is working to best recalculate the repositioning of the various high-end brands within it, in order to avoid overlaps between Alfa Romeo and Maserati. And precisely for this reason the Trident may have decided to leave the electric Quattroporte on stand-by, which presumably will be launched with the name Thunderbolt.