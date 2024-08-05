Maserati takes another step in the process of transitioning towards the electrification of its range. The Trident car manufacturer has in fact withdrawn the sedan Four doors and the SUV Levant putting an end to an era, that of the V8. A decision that follows the one already taken at the beginning of the year with regards to the Ghibli: all three models were based on the M156 platform and were built at the Mirafiori plant together with the new Granturismo and the Fiat 500e.

Maserati Recalls Quattroporte and Levante

“We are in a transition period towards electrification with our program BEV Lightning – we read in a note issued by Maserati and reported by Autocar – Today, Trident offers the Granturismo and the GranCabrio in the ICE and BEV versions and the Grecale in the ICE, Mild-Hybrid and BEV versions, while we confirm that the successors of the Quattroporte and the Levante“.

Electric range in 2028

Speaking of the latter, the new all-electric SUV is expected to be the next Maserati product launch, as the electric Quattroporte was recently unveiled. postponed to 2028. A significant hitch, which however will not affect the ambitions of the Trident brand in terms of electrification: the company stay busy to go fully electric in 2028 despite the daunting challenges it faces in developing next-generation cars.

Despite the difficulties

Staying on the Quattroporte for a moment, Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Quattroporte and Granturismo, also spoke to Autocar and said that the development of the car was almost halfway complete before it was postponed. “The car represents an important issue for Maserati, we want it to be exceptional from every point of view – her words – The autonomy of electric vehicles it’s still an obstacle to overcome for Maserati, and I would like our flagship model to be able to travel more than 600 km between charges”.